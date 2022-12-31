West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 7

Well, the first half of the high school basketball season has come to a close. So with the 2023 portion of the schedule almost here, check out the updated district standings:

BOYS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 5-2 Big Sandy 0-0 7-6 McEwen 0-0 6-5 Houston Co. 0-0 4-9

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Frank Hughes 0-0 5-4 Clarksburg 0-0 5-5 Perry Co. 0-0 5-6 Bruceton 0-0 3-7 West Carroll 0-0 1-11

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Bradford 0-0 7-5 Greenfield 0-0 6-7 S. Fulton 0-0 4-6 Dresden 0-0 1-9 Gleason 0-0 1-13

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 8-1 Humboldt 0-0 7-5 Lake Co. 0-0 6-5 Peabody 0-0 4-9 JCM 0-0 2-12 Halls 0-0 1-10

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 0-0 11-5 Hickman Co. 0-0 4-9 Waverly 0-0 3-8 E. Hickman 0-0 5-11 Stewart Co. 0-0 4-11

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Milan 0-0 11-3 Gibson Co. 0-0 9-6 Huntingdon 0-0 5-9 Westview 0-0 4-10 Union City 0-0 4-11

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 6-4 Bolivar 0-0 5-5 Riverside 0-0 4-8 Adamsville 0-0 2-8 Madison 0-0 1-14

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 7-4 Chester Co. 0-0 8-7 Lexington 0-0 6-6 Hardin Co. 0-0 5-7

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. North Side 0-0 11-2 South Gibson 0-0 7-6 Liberty 0-0 5-8 South Side 0-0 1-6

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 13-2. Crockett Co. 0-0 12-2 Dyer Co. 0-0 11-3 Dyersburg 0-0 10-4

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Haywood 0-0 12-3 Munford 0-0 8-5 Covington 0-0 6-7 Brighton 0-0 5-8 Ripley 0-0 5-9

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 0-0 13-4 TCA 0-0 10-4 Jackson Chr. 0-0 10-4 USJ 0-0 5-8 Fayette Aca. 0-0 5-9 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 2-12

GIRLS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 0-0 14-1 Houston Co. 0-0 11-2 McKenzie 0-0 8-4 Big Sandy 0-0 2-11

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Perry Co. 0-0 8-6 West Carroll 0-0 6-6 Frank Hughes 0-0 2-7 Bruceton 0-0 2-8 Clarksburg 0-0 2-8

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Dresden 0-0 11-4 Gleason 0-0 10-4 S. Fulton 0-0 9-4 Greenfield 0-0 5-9 Bradford 0-0 3-9

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. JCM 0-0 6-7 Peabody 0-0 6-7 Lake Co. 0-0 5-8 Middleton 0-0 3-6 Halls 0-0 3-10 Humboldt 0-0 2-9

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. E. Hickman 0-0 9-7 Camden 0-0 5-8 Stewart Co. 0-0 5-10 Hickman Co. 0-0 5-8 Waverly 0-0 0-8

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Westview 0-0 14-0 Huntingdon 0-0 15-1 Gibson Co. 0-0 15-4 Union City 0-0 5-10 Milan 0-0 4-8

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 11-3 Adamsville 0-0 8-5 Riverside 0-0 7-5 Madison 0-0 7-6 Bolivar 0-0 5-7

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. Lexington 0-0 7-4 McNairy 0-0 7-5 Chester Co. 0-0 7-8 Hardin Co. 0-0 3-7

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 13-0 South Gibson 0-0 12-4 Liberty 0-0 1-11 North Side 0-0 1-13

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 13-0 Crockett Co. 0-0 12-2 Obion Co. 0-0 8-7 Dyersburg 0-0 6-6

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Munford 0-0 5-6 Brighton 0-0 4-8 Ripley 0-0 5-9 Covington 0-0 2-11 Haywood 0-0 1-13

Division II-A West