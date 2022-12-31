West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 7

Gibson County’s Sedric Leke (4) goes for the ball against Gleason during the Gibson County Boys Basketball Christmas Tournament.
Well, the first half of the high school basketball season has come to a close. So with the 2023 portion of the schedule almost here, check out the updated district standings:
BOYS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|5-2
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|7-6
|McEwen
|0-0
|6-5
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|4-9
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Frank Hughes
|0-0
|5-4
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|5-5
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|5-6
|Bruceton
|0-0
|3-7
|West Carroll
|0-0
|1-11
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bradford
|0-0
|7-5
|Greenfield
|0-0
|6-7
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|4-6
|Dresden
|0-0
|1-9
|Gleason
|0-0
|1-13
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|8-1
|Humboldt
|0-0
|7-5
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|6-5
|Peabody
|0-0
|4-9
|JCM
|0-0
|2-12
|Halls
|0-0
|1-10
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|0-0
|11-5
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|4-9
|Waverly
|0-0
|3-8
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|5-11
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|4-11
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Milan
|0-0
|11-3
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|9-6
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|5-9
|Westview
|0-0
|4-10
|Union City
|0-0
|4-11
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|6-4
|Bolivar
|0-0
|5-5
|Riverside
|0-0
|4-8
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-8
|Madison
|0-0
|1-14
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|7-4
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|8-7
|Lexington
|0-0
|6-6
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|5-7
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|North Side
|0-0
|11-2
|South Gibson
|0-0
|7-6
|Liberty
|0-0
|5-8
|South Side
|0-0
|1-6
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-2.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|12-2
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|11-3
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|10-4
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Haywood
|0-0
|12-3
|Munford
|0-0
|8-5
|Covington
|0-0
|6-7
|Brighton
|0-0
|5-8
|Ripley
|0-0
|5-9
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|13-4
|TCA
|0-0
|10-4
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|10-4
|USJ
|0-0
|5-8
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|5-9
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|2-12
GIRLS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|0-0
|14-1
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|11-2
|McKenzie
|0-0
|8-4
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|2-11
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|8-6
|West Carroll
|0-0
|6-6
|Frank Hughes
|0-0
|2-7
|Bruceton
|0-0
|2-8
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|2-8
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|0-0
|11-4
|Gleason
|0-0
|10-4
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|9-4
|Greenfield
|0-0
|5-9
|Bradford
|0-0
|3-9
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|JCM
|0-0
|6-7
|Peabody
|0-0
|6-7
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|5-8
|Middleton
|0-0
|3-6
|Halls
|0-0
|3-10
|Humboldt
|0-0
|2-9
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|9-7
|Camden
|0-0
|5-8
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|5-10
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|5-8
|Waverly
|0-0
|0-8
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|0-0
|14-0
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|15-1
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|15-4
|Union City
|0-0
|5-10
|Milan
|0-0
|4-8
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|11-3
|Adamsville
|0-0
|8-5
|Riverside
|0-0
|7-5
|Madison
|0-0
|7-6
|Bolivar
|0-0
|5-7
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Lexington
|0-0
|7-4
|McNairy
|0-0
|7-5
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|7-8
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|3-7
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|0-0
|13-0
|South Gibson
|0-0
|12-4
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-11
|North Side
|0-0
|1-13
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|13-0
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|12-2
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|8-7
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|6-6
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Munford
|0-0
|5-6
|Brighton
|0-0
|4-8
|Ripley
|0-0
|5-9
|Covington
|0-0
|2-11
|Haywood
|0-0
|1-13
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|0-0
|12-3
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|12-3
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|10-3
|USJ
|0-0
|7-8
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|2-8