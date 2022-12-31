TCA boys, South Fulton girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 7

With the first half of the 2022-23 high school basketball season now over, it is time to look at the top teams in West Tennessee midway through the season.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Haywood (12-3) – Results: Beat Little Rock Christian (Ark.) 65-47; Beat Douglass 52-49; Lost to Blytheville (Ark.) 77-67. Up next: Tuesday vs. Bolivar; Friday at South Side; Saturday at Fayette-Ware. Last week: No. 1.

2. Middleton (8-1) – Results: Does not play. Up next: Thursday vs. McNairy Central; Saturday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 2.

3. Henry County (10-2) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 69-49; Beat Fairley 84-52. Up next: Tuesday at Stewart County; Friday at Kenwood; Saturday vs. McKenzie. Last week: No. 4.

4. Crockett County (12-2) – Results: Beat RIpley 56-36; Beat Humboldt 74-65; Beat Sacred Heart 65-60. Up next: Tuesday at McNairy Central; Thursday at Peabody; Friday at Halls. Last week: No. 7.

5. North Side (11-2) – Results: Beat Corinth (Miss.) 62-50; Lost to Sacred Heart 50-39. Up next: Friday vs. Munford. Last week: No. 3.

6. Fayette-Ware (12-5) – Results: Beat Valor Christian (Ga.) 55-42; Beat Red Bank 52-44; Lost to Ensworth 46-42. Up next: Tuesday vs. Union City; Saturday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 6.

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 2-7

STANDINGS: West Tennessee basketball district standings after Week 7

7. Dyer County (11-3) – Results: Beat Louisville Collegiate (Ky.) 55-49; Beat Graves County (Ky.) 56-53; Lost to Webster County (Ky.) 73-65 Up next: Tuesday at Camden; Friday at RIpley. Last week: No. 8.

8. Milan (11-3) – Results: Beat Lexington 45-31; Beat Union City 40-37; Lost to Loretto 38-34 (OT). Up next: Tuesday at Bradford; Friday at Westview. Last week: No. 9.

9. Sacred Heart (13-4) – Results: Beat JCM 61-32; Beat North Side 50-39; Lost to Crockett County 65-60. Up next: Friday vs. TCA. Last week: No. 11.

10. Dyersburg (10-4) – Results: Beat Tipton-Rosemark 77-37; Lost to Union City 56-54; Lost to Kenwood 67-64. Up next: Tuesday at Ripley; Friday at Peabody. Last week: No. 5.

11. Obion County (13-2) – Results: Beat Milington 50-49; Beat West Carroll 57-39; Beat Westview 39-30; Lost to Camden 41-36. Up next: Tuesday vs. Westview; Friday at Lake County. Last week: No. 10.

12. TCA (10-4) – Results: Beat CR Walker (Bahamas) 86-55; Beat Carrollwood Day (Fla.) 74-57; Beat Gulf Coast (Fla.) 72-58; Lost to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 63-54. Up next: Tuesday at South Gibson; Thursday vs. Natchez Trace; Friday at Sacred Heart. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: McNairy Central (7-4).

On the Bubble: Bradford (7-5); Camden (11-5); Gibson County (9-6); Humboldt (7-5); Jackson Christian (10-4).

Girls

1. South Side (13-0) – Results: Beat Jefferson (Ga.) 53-24; Beat Hampton (Pa.) 58-43; Beat Meade County (Ky.) 50-41. Up next: Tuesday vs. McKenzie; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (14-0) – Results: Beat Millington 72-37; Beat Obion County 64-19; Beat Jackson Christian 57-31. Up next: Tuesday at Obion County; Friday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 2.

3. Huntingdon (15-1) – Results: Beat Riverside 81-59; Beat Greenfield 64-14; Beat Chester Count 53-38. Up next: Tuesday vs. Greenfield; Friday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dyer County (13-0) – Results: Beat Kenwood 67-7; Beat Peabody 60-39. Up next: Tuesday at Camden; Friday at Ripley. Last week: No. 5.

5. TCA (12-3) – Results: Beat Louisville Central (Ky.) 52-49; Lost to North Crowley (Texas) 51-42; Lost to Spruce Creek (Fla.) 69-60. Up next: Tuesday at South Gibson; Thursday vs. St. Agnes. Last week: No. 4.

6. Gibson County (15-4) – Results: Beat Memphis Business 63-36; Beat Madison Ridgeland (Miss.) 53-42; Beat Collierville 64-29; Lost to Sparkman (Ala.) 49-38. Up next: Friday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 6.

7. South Gibson (12-4) – Results: Beat Spain Park (Ala.) 60-12; Beat Lipscomb Academy 52-37; Lost to Pleasant Grove (Ala.) 55-52. Up next: Tuesday vs. TCA; Friday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 7.

8. McKenzie (8-4) – Results: Beat Clarksville 76-73; Beat Montgomery Central 68-21. Up next: Tuesday at South Side; Friday vs. Big Sandy; Saturday at Henry County. Last week: No. 8.

9. Crockett County (12-2) – Results: Beat Corinth (Miss.) 62-37; Beat Gleason 53-36; Beat JCM 69-22. Up next: Tuesday at McNairy Central; Thursday at Peabody; Friday at Halls. Last week: No. 9.

10. Scotts Hill (11-3) – Results: Beat Perry County 31-27; Beat Nolensville 44-39; Lost to Rossville Christian 62-53. Last week: Friday vs. Riverside. Last week: No. 12.

11. Dresden (11-4) – Results: Beat White Station 48-38; Beat Memphis Business 55-32; Lost to West Memphis (Ark.) 67-31; Lost to Memphis Central 64-62. Up next: Tuesday at Halls; Friday vs. Gleason. Last week: No. 10.

12. South Fulton (9-4) – Results: Did not play. Up next: Thursday at Mayfield (Ky.). Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Jackson Christian (12-3).

On the Bubble: Fayette Academy (10-3); Fayette-Ware (11-6); Gleason (10-4).