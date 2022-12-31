Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 2-7

Week 8 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Milan at Bradford; TCA at South Gibson; West Carroll at Frank Hughes

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 pm. – Crockett County at Peabody; Bradford at Clarksburg

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Milan at Westview; Dyersburg at Peabody; South Gibson at Gibson County; West Carroll at Bruceton; Lexington at Humboldt

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Bradford at Greenfield