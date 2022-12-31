Top 5 Gibson County high school basketball games during Week 8 of season

Been a while since I picked games in the Gibson County area as games leading up to Christmas were few and the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day were tournaments.

But before the Christmas break, I bounced back by going 4-1.

So through five weeks, I am now 18-6 (.750 winning percentage) overall.

Here are the Week 8 games:

TCA (12-3) at South Gibson (12-4) Girls (6 p.m.; Tuesday): Over the last two weeks, the Lady Hornets have played three games in White County and three games in Panama City Beach, Fla. The team has grown through those games. TCA does have the reigning Division II-A Miss Basketball Olivia Lee.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Milan (11-3) at Bradford (7-5) Boys (7:15 p.m.; Tuesday): When the Bulldogs won earlier this season, Bradford’s Bryce Arnold was out with an injury. He is back, but Milan is still shutting teams down with their defense. Arnold will make the game closer, but can he help the Red Devils win?

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Crockett County (12-2) at Peabody (6-7) Girls (6 p.m.; Thursday): In the first meeting, the Lady Cavaliers pulled out the four-point win. This time the game is at Peabody and the first of two games in two days for the Lady Tide.

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

South Gibson (7-6) at Gibson County (9-6) Boys (7:15 p.m.; Friday): In the first meeting, the Pioneers won by six points on the road. Now Gibson County will be at home. South Gibson relies on its 3-point shot to set up players around the rim. The Hornets didn’t hit many of those in the first meeting.

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County

Bradford (7-5, 0-0 13-1A) at Greenfield (4-6, 0-0) Boys (7:15 p.m.; Saturday): This is the District 13-A opener for both teams. The Red Devils are the defending district champions, and they want to repeat that feat this season. Greenfield could be the second best team in this district, so Bradford will have to come out strong.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford