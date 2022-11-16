Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: Playoffs Quarterfinals
What a second round of picks for Michael Odom in the pick’em contest. Odom and Victor Parkins differed on four picks this week, and Odom got all four correct.
Odom correctly picked Jackson Christian over MTCS, Westview over Union City, Huntingdon over Fairley and Riverside over Mt. Pleasant.
So Odom is now up five games on Parkins as he went 14-1, while Parkins went 10-5.
Overall, Odom is now 160-29 (.847 winning percentage), while Parkins is 155-34 (.820).
So here is what is happening in the quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs and the Division II semifinals in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:
Class 4A
Milan (9-3) at Haywood (12-0)
For the Bulldogs to have a chance, they are going to have to play mistake free as Haywood has already beaten them by 41 points this season.
Vic’s Pick: Haywood 35, Milan 21
Odom’s Pick: Haywood 42, Milan 14
Class 1A
Peabody (10-2) at MASE (12-0)
This is one of those playoff matchups that fans have wanted since the start of the season. The Golden Tide will be the best team that MASE has faced all season.
Vic’s Pick: MASE 16, Peabody 13
Odom’s Pick: Peabody 28, MASE 25
Best of the Rest
Class 1A
Fayetteville at McKenzie
Vic’s Pick: McKenzie
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Class 2A
Riverside at Lewis County
Vic’s Pick: Riverside
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Union City at Huntingdon
Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Class 3A
Dyersburg at Covington
Vic’s Pick: Covington
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Class 4A
Pearl-Cohn at Lexington
Vic’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn
Odom’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn
Class 5A
Springfield at Henry County
Vic’s Pick: Henry County
Odom’s Pick: Henry County
Division II-A
USJ at Friendship Christian
Vic’s Pick: USJ
Odom’s Pick: Friendship Christian
Jackson Christian at Nashville Christian
Vic’s Pick: Nashville Christian
Odom’s Pick: Nashville Christian