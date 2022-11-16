Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: Playoffs Quarterfinals

What a second round of picks for Michael Odom in the pick’em contest. Odom and Victor Parkins differed on four picks this week, and Odom got all four correct.

Odom correctly picked Jackson Christian over MTCS, Westview over Union City, Huntingdon over Fairley and Riverside over Mt. Pleasant.

So Odom is now up five games on Parkins as he went 14-1, while Parkins went 10-5.

Overall, Odom is now 160-29 (.847 winning percentage), while Parkins is 155-34 (.820).

RANKINGS: Milan returns to West Tennessee football rankings after second round

NEW DISTRICTS: TSSAA releases new districts, regions for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school schedule for Nov. 14-19

So here is what is happening in the quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs and the Division II semifinals in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Class 4A

Milan (9-3) at Haywood (12-0)

For the Bulldogs to have a chance, they are going to have to play mistake free as Haywood has already beaten them by 41 points this season.

Vic’s Pick: Haywood 35, Milan 21

Odom’s Pick: Haywood 42, Milan 14

Class 1A

Peabody (10-2) at MASE (12-0)

This is one of those playoff matchups that fans have wanted since the start of the season. The Golden Tide will be the best team that MASE has faced all season.

Vic’s Pick: MASE 16, Peabody 13

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 28, MASE 25

Best of the Rest

Class 1A

Fayetteville at McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Class 2A

Riverside at Lewis County

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Union City at Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Class 3A

Dyersburg at Covington

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Class 4A

Pearl-Cohn at Lexington

Vic’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn

Odom’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn

Class 5A

Springfield at Henry County

Vic’s Pick: Henry County

Odom’s Pick: Henry County

Division II-A

USJ at Friendship Christian

Vic’s Pick: USJ

Odom’s Pick: Friendship Christian

Jackson Christian at Nashville Christian

Vic’s Pick: Nashville Christian

Odom’s Pick: Nashville Christian