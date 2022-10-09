Westview up to No. 6 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 8

While few games were played across West Tennessee in Week 8, two teams clinched region championships last week. Covington was one of those, and the other was Westview with its win over Huntingdon.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (7-0) – Result: Beat Lake County 48-0. Up next: Home vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (8-0) – Result: Beat Gleason 56-0. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (6-1) – Result: Beat Bolivar 49-6. Up next: At Dyer County. Last week: No. 3.

4. USJ (6-1) – Result: Open date. Up next: At TCA. Last week: No. 4.

5. Henry County (6-2) – Result: Beat Paducah-Tilghman 24-20. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 6.

6. Westview (6-2) – Result: Beat Huntingdon 34-27. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 9.

7. Peabody (6-1) – Result: Open date. Up next: At Humboldt. Last week: No. 8.

8. Huntingdon (6-2) – Result: Lost to Westview 34-27. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 5.

9. Riverside (6-1) – Result: Open date. Up next: Home vs. Adamsville. Last week: No. 7.

10. Union City (6-1) – Result: Open date. Up next: Home vs. Camden. Last week: No. 10.

11. Jackson Christian (5-1) – Result: Open date. Up next: At FACS. Last week: No. 11.

12. Dresden (7-1) – Result: Beat McEwen 56-14. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 12.

On the bubble: Crockett County (5-2); Lexington (4-3); South Gibson (5-2).