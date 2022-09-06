Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 4
Wow, what a week of games in Week 3, and Gibson County led the way with three great ball games with Milan-South Gibson, Peabody-Lake County and West Carroll-Humboldt.
After Week 3, Michael Odom gained another game on Victor Parkins. Odom went 13-1 with the lone loss being Milan’s win over South Gibson, while Parkins went 12-2, missing Chester County over McNairy Central and Obion County over North Side.
Overall, Odom is now 38-6 (.864 winning percentage), while Parkins is 33-11 (.750).
So here is what is happening in Week 4 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:
Peabody (2-1) at South Side (0-3)
This is a Thursday night game. The Golden Tide will look to stay healthy on the road at a 4A school.
Vic’s Pick: Peabody 28, South Side 6
Odom’s Pick: Peabody 27, South Side 12
Kirby (0-3) at South Gibson (2-1)
Can the Hornets bounce back from the first loss of the season get a win before region play returns in Week 5?
Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 48, Kirby 8
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 32, Kirby 12
Milan (3-0) at Liberty (0-3)
The Bulldogs are coming off the team’s biggest win since they beat Pearl-Cohn in the 2020 state semifinals.
Vic’s Pick: Milan 56, Liberty 12
Odom’s Pick: Milan 42, Liberty 6
Gibson County (1-2) at Dresden (3-0)
The Lions have scored 132 points in the first three weeks of the season. Will Gibson County have an answer?
Vic’s Pick: Dresden 21, Gibson County 14
Odom’s Pick: Dresden 31, Gibson County 7
West Carroll (3-0) at South Fulton (1-1)
The War Eagles are playing well with new components on offense, so can they knock a South Fulton team on the road?
Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 30, South Fulton 14
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 24, South Fulton 7
Best of the Rest
Riverside at Huntingdon
Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lexington at Haywood
Vic’s Pick: Haywood
Odom’s Pick: Haywood
Hardin County at USJ
Vic’s Pick: Hardin County
Odom’s Pick: Hardin County
Adamsville at Chester County
Vic’s Pick: Chester County
Odom’s Pick: Chester County
Munford at Dyersburg
Vic’s Pick: Munford
Odom’s Pick: Munford
North Side at Ripley
Vic’s Pick: Ripley
Odom’s Pick: Ripley
TCA at Union City
Vic’s Pick: Union City
Odom’s Pick: Union City
ECS at Jackson Christian
Vic’s Pick: ECS
Odom’s Pick: ECS
Obion County at McKenzie
Vic’s Pick: McKenzie
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Gleason at Scotts Hill
Vic’s Pick: Gleason
Odom’s Pick: Gleason