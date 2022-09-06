Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 4

Wow, what a week of games in Week 3, and Gibson County led the way with three great ball games with Milan-South Gibson, Peabody-Lake County and West Carroll-Humboldt.

After Week 3, Michael Odom gained another game on Victor Parkins. Odom went 13-1 with the lone loss being Milan’s win over South Gibson, while Parkins went 12-2, missing Chester County over McNairy Central and Obion County over North Side.

Overall, Odom is now 38-6 (.864 winning percentage), while Parkins is 33-11 (.750).

So here is what is happening in Week 4 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Peabody (2-1) at South Side (0-3)

This is a Thursday night game. The Golden Tide will look to stay healthy on the road at a 4A school.

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 28, South Side 6

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 27, South Side 12

Kirby (0-3) at South Gibson (2-1)

Can the Hornets bounce back from the first loss of the season get a win before region play returns in Week 5?

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 48, Kirby 8

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 32, Kirby 12

Milan (3-0) at Liberty (0-3)

The Bulldogs are coming off the team’s biggest win since they beat Pearl-Cohn in the 2020 state semifinals.

Vic’s Pick: Milan 56, Liberty 12

Odom’s Pick: Milan 42, Liberty 6

Gibson County (1-2) at Dresden (3-0)

The Lions have scored 132 points in the first three weeks of the season. Will Gibson County have an answer?

Vic’s Pick: Dresden 21, Gibson County 14

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 31, Gibson County 7

West Carroll (3-0) at South Fulton (1-1)

The War Eagles are playing well with new components on offense, so can they knock a South Fulton team on the road?

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 30, South Fulton 14

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 24, South Fulton 7

Best of the Rest

Riverside at Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lexington at Haywood

Vic’s Pick: Haywood

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Hardin County at USJ

Vic’s Pick: Hardin County

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Adamsville at Chester County

Vic’s Pick: Chester County

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Munford at Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Munford

Odom’s Pick: Munford

North Side at Ripley

Vic’s Pick: Ripley

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

TCA at Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Odom’s Pick: Union City

ECS at Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: ECS

Odom’s Pick: ECS

Obion County at McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Gleason at Scotts Hill

Vic’s Pick: Gleason

Odom’s Pick: Gleason