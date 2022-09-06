County Commission to vote on allocating $4M for city water projects
By Caleb Revill
The Gibson County Commission will vote to allocate $4,689,709 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds to be spent on city drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects at their upcoming September meeting.
County commissioners meet in regular bimonthly session Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Ed Jones Agricomplex in Trenton. County Mayor Elect Nelson Cunningham will preside over the first county commission meeting since his election in early August. All meetings are open to the public.
Former County Mayor Tom Witherspoon will request to address the commission during the swearing in of newly-elected officials. Reports will be heard from the highway department, veterans service officer and airport board. A county mayor’s financial report will also be discussed.
Resolutions
This meeting’s agenda covers 9 resolutions. Proposed actions by legislators include:
- Approving surplussing several county assets including Hewlett Packard Monitors, desktop computers, printers, keyboards, scanners and an outdated security system.
- Budgeting $70,624 in reimbursements from the Local Government Insurance Pool to the Ambulance/Emergency Medical Services Motor Vehicle account related to a Gibson County EMS accident in December 2021.
- Breaking down and allocating $1,159,000 in ARP funds to several cities/towns of Gibson County that operate water and wastewater systems to be used for water and/or wastewater systems improvements.
- Allocating the remaining $3,530,705 in ARP funds to the Gibson County Water District to be used for water system improvements.
- Correcting a maintenance agreements line item in the trustee’s budget, increasing it by $34,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
- Budgeting $225 from a tourism cooperative marketing matching grant for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
- Purchasing new computers and printers totaling $6,021 for the general sessions court.
- Purchasing life check systems and a monthly service plan for services rendered for the sheriff’s office totaling $16,545 for the 2022-23 fiscal year and repeating annually going forward.