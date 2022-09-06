County Commission to vote on allocating $4M for city water projects

By Caleb Revill

The Gibson County Commission will vote to allocate $4,689,709 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds to be spent on city drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects at their upcoming September meeting.

County commissioners meet in regular bimonthly session Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Ed Jones Agricomplex in Trenton. County Mayor Elect Nelson Cunningham will preside over the first county commission meeting since his election in early August. All meetings are open to the public.

Former County Mayor Tom Witherspoon will request to address the commission during the swearing in of newly-elected officials. Reports will be heard from the highway department, veterans service officer and airport board. A county mayor’s financial report will also be discussed.

Resolutions

This meeting’s agenda covers 9 resolutions. Proposed actions by legislators include: