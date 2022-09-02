FBI conducts search warrant on Sheriff Paul Thomas’ home

By Caleb Revill

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials conducted several search warrants in Gibson County, one of which was on Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas’ home in Milan on Thursday morning, Sept. 1.

Memphis FBI Field Office Public Affairs Officer Lisa-Anne Culp confirmed that the FBI conducted search warrants in Gibson County, including the Orchard House transitional home, Alliance Staffing Group, Sheriff Paul Thomas’ home residence and the Gibson County Correctional Complex. Culp said that the FBI would not elaborate on what the investigation was about.

No arrests have been made in the searches. Milan Attorney Tim Crocker is representing Sheriff Thomas.

“I have been retained by Sheriff Paul Thomas regarding the FBI’s search warrants executed on September 1, 2022,” Crocker said. “Sheriff Thomas has been and will continue to be cooperative with any and all Federal or State inquiries or investigations. Sheriff Thomas has not at any time intentionally violated any Federal or State laws. We can only hope for a speedy resolution of any and all issues as this has obviously created an unbelievable amount of anxiety and stress for Sheriff Thomas and his family.”

This story is still ongoing and will be updated as new information comes out.