Renovations continue at Eagle Building

By Logan Watson

After weeks of discussing the state of the Eagle Building, the proverbial ball is beginning to roll on some much-needed renovations.

Mayor Ray Carroll noted that repairs to the floor have been completed at no charge by Joey Turner of T&T Flooring and that the plumbing has been finished for the restroom and kitchen areas. The city also voted to replace four windows at the Eagle Building in hopes of the building being utilized by residents and organizations.

Public Works Supervisor Dale Carroll stated that one of the windows was broken and another was faded. The building will also be pressure washed and painted in the coming weeks. Carroll also added that he would look into getting quarter round to finish the flooring project.

Alderman Tom Mikkelson voted against replacing all four windows, stating that there could be better uses for those funds.

During his report, Mayor Carroll thanked the Dyer Fire Department for putting out the flags prior to the beginning of the Dyer Station Celebration and thanked mayors of Kenton, Rutherford, Yorkville, and Gibson County, as well as the Gibson County Commission’s Fire Committee, Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey and others for their work in pooling county resources to potentially hire four new firefighters on the North end of the county.