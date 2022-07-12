Kenton man indicted for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor / Grand Jury returns 17 true bills

The Gibson County Grand Jury returned 17 true bills last Wednesday, July 6, handing down indictments on multiple sexual crimes against children.

Kerry Austin Wade, 55, of Kenton, was indicted on 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (In Excess of 100 images) following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in 2020. After receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse imagery, the TBI served a search warrant at Wade’s home on Tyson Store Mason Hill Road. Agents seized electronic devices which were analyzed by the TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit, uncovering hundreds of images that depicted a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.

The Grand Jury also indicted Allen Bernard McClain, of Bradford, on one count each of Sexual Battery without Consent, Solicitation of a Minor (Aggravated Statutory Rape) and Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. McClain’s charges stem from incidents that occurred between December 2021 and January 2022 with a victim who is under the age of 15.

Javaris D. Powell was indicted on one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape stemming from an incident between September and December of 2020, wherein Powell had sexual contact with a victim under the age of 18. Powell was at least 10 years older than the victim at the time.

Timothy D. Hill was indicted on one count of Aggravated Unlawful Photographing of a Minor after the Grand Jury found that he had photographed a minor while either partially or fully nude. According to the indictment, Hill took the photograph for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification at a time when the victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Other indictments include:

Andrea L. Corbin – Attempted 1st Degree Murder with Serious Bodily Injury, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

Jarvis T. Emerson – Attempted 1st Degree Murder with Serious Bodily Injury, Especially Aggravated Burglary, three counts of Aggravated Assault, four counts of Use of a Firearm during the commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Weapon with a Felony Drug Conviction, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Xander Kent – Aggravated Domestic Assault – Strangulation/Fear.

Kenneth Lee Anderson – Domestic Assault – Injury.

Javaris D. Powell – Domestic Assault – Fear.

Gregory T. Barnett – Domestic Assault – Injury.

Chauncey Desmond Hunt – Aggravated Burglary (Habitation), Aggravated Assault – Fear.

Derek Alan Hilliard, aka Derrick Alan Hilliard – DUI, Violation of the Open Container Law, Mitigated Criminal Littering, Violation of the Implied Consent Law.

Joshua Ray Montgomery – Theft of Property ($2,500 – $10,000).

Kelly Denise Collins – Two counts of Possession of a Weapon with a Felony Drug Conviction, Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gabrielle Petty – Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Impersonation, Violation of the Light Law.

Ricky Allen White – Tampering with Evidence, False Report.