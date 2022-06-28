Top 15 players in the Gibson County area during 2021-22 school year

Today, we finalize our look back at the 2021-22 high school sports season. We have looked at the most memorable games, top coaching jobs and top teams. We will now look at the top 14 high school athletes in the Gibson County area:

1. Khalik Ganaway (Peabody football, Sr.): Ganaway, a UT Martin signee, ended his high school career by winning back-to-back Mr. Football awards. As a senior, he rushed for 1,283 yards and 20 touchdowns on 9.9 yards per carry as he helped the Golden Tide to the Class 1A semifinals.

2. Andy Westbrooks (Milan track, Jr.): Westbrooks became the first Bulldog to win a track state championship since 1981. He won gold in the Class A high jump with a height of 6-feet, 8-inches – matching the highest height in the state this year.

3. Madison Hart (Gibson County girls basketball, Sr.): Hart, a Bethel signee, finished her basketball career as a back-to-back Class 2A Miss Basketball finalist in helping the Lady Pioneers to the state tournament for the fourth straight year. She averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

4. Renato Gerena (South Gibson boys golf, Sr.): Gerena helped the Lady Hornets to a runner-up finish in the Class A state tournament. He shot a 145 (73-72) to finish fourth as an individual and finish the postseason with a 72.5 average.

5. Jodarius Robinson (Milan boys basketball, Sr.): Robinson helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship game for the first time since 1942. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

6. Anthony Brown (Milan football, Sr.): Brown, an Arkansas signee, had 4 total tackles with three tackles for loss as he shutdown the opposing team’s top receiver. He led the Bulldogs back to the Class 4A playoffs.

7. Jalen Anglin (West Carroll boys basketball, Sr.): Anglin, a Tennessee State commitment, led the War Eagles to the Class 1A state tournament for the second straight season. He averaged 24.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

8. Jason Hunt (Peabody boys basketball, Sr.): Hunt helped the Golden Tide to the Class 1A state championship game as he averaged 29 points and 4.1 rebounds.

9. Tetteybea Addo (South Gibson girls soccer, Sr.): Addo helped the Lady Hornets reach the Class AA quarterfinals for the fourth straight season. She scored 18 goals to go with 14 assists.

10. Xander Moon (West Carroll football, Sr.): Moon had 1,658 total yards of offense for the War Eagles as he led them to the Class 1A second round. He rushed for 1,131 yards with 23 touchdowns to go with 527 passing yards and five touchdowns.

11. Eli Belew (Milan baseball, Sr.): Belew batted .444 with 11 doubles, seven triples, two home runs, 31 RBI and 37 runs as the Bulldogs won the District 12-2A and Region 6-2A titles. He also stole 28 bases on 32 attempts.

12. Aubrey Colvin (South Gibson girls soccer, Fr.): Colvin was a scoring machine for the Lady Hornets as they made a fourth straight Class AA quarterfinal appearance as she finished with 35 goals and six assists.

13. Hallie Allen (South Gibson girls basketball, So.): Allen helped lead the Lady Hornets to the Region 6-3A semifinals as she averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds per game.

14. DeMarkus Kee (Peabody boys basketball, Sr.): Kee helped lead the Golden Tide to the Class 1A state championship game as he averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

15. Hunter Lawson (Milan tennis, Sr.): Lawson played as the Bulldogs’ No. 1 singles player all season and combined with Carson Pruitt for the No. 1 doubles team. Lawson and Pruitt won the District 14-A and Region 7-A championships on the way to reaching the Class A doubles state semifinals.