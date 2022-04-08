Wes Miller resigns as Peabody boys basketball coach

Less than one month after finishing as the Class 1A boys basketball state runner-up, Wes Miller has resigned as the boys basketball coach at Peabody.

Miller has been the Golden Tide’s head coach for five years and has accrued a 106-55 record.

Peabody went 25-10 this past season, leading the Golden Tide to the Class 1A state championship game for the first time since 2005. During his tenure, Peabody won one district title, finished as district runner-up twice, finished as region runner-up twice and reached sectionals twice.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately by the Peabody administration.