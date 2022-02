West Tennessee high school basketball postseason brackets for 2021-22

By Michael Odom

Here are the brackets for high school basketball postseason action for the 2021-22 season:

Gibson County area

District 12-A

at Perry County

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1: No. 4 Clarksburg vs. No. 5 Bruceton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 2: No. 1 West Carroll vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Frank Hughes vs. No. 3 Perry County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Consolation, Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.

Champion, Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1: No. 4 Frank Hughes vs. No. 5 Bruceton, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 2: No. 1 West Carroll vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Perry County vs. No. 3 Clarksburg, 7:30 p..

Thursday, Feb. 17

Consolation, Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.

Championship, Came 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

District 12-AAA

at South Side

Boys

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 1 South Side vs. No. 4 Liberty, 6 p.m.

No. 2 South Gibson vs. No. 3 North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday, Feb. 17

Consolation, No. 3 North Side vs. No. 4 Liberty, 6 p.m.

Championship, No. 1 South Side vs. No. 2 South Gibson, 7:30 p.m.

Rest of West Tennessee

Division II-A West Region Tournament

Boys

Friday, Feb. 11

Game 1: No. 7 Margolin Hebrew Academy at No. 6 Fayette Academy

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 2: No. 5 Jackson Christian at No. 4 Northpoint

Game 3: No. 6 Harding Academy at No. 3 Tipton-Rosemark

Game 4: No. 5 Lausanne at No. 4 USJ

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 3 ECS

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 1 Sacred Heart

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 2 St. George’s

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 1 FACS

Game 9: Game 5 winner at No. 2 TCA

at Fayette Academy

Friday, Feb. 18

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Girls

Friday, Feb. 11

Game 1: No. 7 Margolin Hebrew Academy at No. 6 Sacred Heart

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 2: No. 5 Tipton-Rosemark at No. 4 St. George’s

Game 3: No. 6 FACS at No. 3 USJ

Game 4: No. 5 ECS at No. 4 Jackson Christian

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 3 Lausanne

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 1 TCA

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 2 Harding Academy

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 1 Northpoint

Game 9: Game 5 winner at No. 2 Fayette Academy

at Fayette Academy

Thursday, Feb. 17

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.