West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 11

South Gibson’s Cameron Clark dribbles toward the basket against South Side on Jan. 28, 2022.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 11 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 5-0 14-8
Houston Co. 4-1 8-11
McEwen 1-4 6-16
Big Sandy 0-5 6-14

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 7-0 14-3
Frank Hughes 4-3 9-12
Perry Co. 3-3 12-8
Clarksburg 2-4 4-14
Bruceton 0-6 3-17

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Bradford 6-0 13-9
Dresden 5-1 14-7
Greenfield 3-3 6-14
Gleason 1-5 10-11
S. Fulton 0-6 2-20

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 6-0 17-1
Peabody 6-1 17-6
JCM 3-4 9-13
Humboldt 3-4 8-16
Lake Co. 2-4 10-6
Halls 0-7 3-15

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Camden 6-1 18-4
Waverly 4-2 15-3
Stewart Co. 3-3 12-10
Hickman Co. 3-3 9-13
E. Hickman 0-6 4-18

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Westview 4-1 10-9
Milan 4-2 13-7
Union City 4-2 9-14
Gibson Co. 2-3 10-10
Huntingdon 0-6 7-15

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Bolivar 6-0 13-8
Scotts Hill 4-2 15-4
Riverside 3-3 6-15
Madison 1-4 2-19
Adamsville 0-5 3-14

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
Lexington 3-0 12-10
McNairy 2-1 11-9
Chester Co. 1-2 8-13
Hardin Co. 0-3 7-10

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 5-0 17-2
North Side 3-2 14-4
South Gibson 2-3 15-10
Liberty 0-5 3-14

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 2-0 15-4
Dyer Co. 1-1 8-10
Dyersburg 1-1 16-5
Crockett Co. 0-2 9-12

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Ripley 4-2 12-12
Haywood 4-2 10-10
Covington 3-2 9-9
Munford 3-3 11-8
Brighton 0-5 4-14

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 7-1 17-3
TCA 6-2 15-8
Tip-Rosemark 5-3 8-5
USJ 5-3 9-8
Jackson Chr. 1-7 7-15
Fayette Aca. 0-8 8-13

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 4-0 20-2
Houston Co. 4-1 14-5
McEwen 1-3 11-10
Big Sandy 0-5 4-15

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 7-0 11-9
Perry Co. 4-2 9-10
Clarksburg 3-3 5-13
Bruceton 1-4 3-16
Frank Hughes 0-6 2-17

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Greenfield 5-1 14-7
Gleason 4-2 18-5
Dresden 3-3 17-7
S. Fulton 2-4 14-8
Bradford 1-5 14-8

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Peabody 6-0 9-12
JCM 4-2 8-9
Humboldt 4-3 8-14
Lake Co. 2-4 3-18
Halls 2-5 3-16
Middleton 0-4 1-11

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Stewart Co. 6-1 16-6
E. Hickman 3-3 14-7
Camden 3-4 12-11
Hickman Co. 2-4 15-8
Waverly 2-4 5-11

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Westview 5-0 20-2
Gibson Co. 4-1 23-2
Union City 4-2 15-7
Huntingdon 1-5 11-11
Milan 0-4 1-16

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Riverside 6-0 11-9
Bolivar 4-1 13-7
Scotts Hill 4-2 12-7
Madison 0-5 2-18
Adamsville 0-5 5-13

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
Hardin Co. 3-0 14-4
McNairy 2-1 15-4
Chester Co. 1-2 7-13
Lexington 0-3 9-13

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 3-0 16-2
South Gibson 2-2 19-6
North Side 0-3 2-16

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 2-0 17-5
Obion Co. 1-1 14-8
Crockett Co. 1-1 14-5
Dyersburg 0-2 6-15

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 5-0 17-8
Munford 5-1 12-11
Haywood 3-3 4-15
Ripley 1-5 5-16
Brighton 0-5 0-14

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
TCA 8-0 18-3
Fayette Aca. 7-1 20-3
USJ 4-4 10-13
Jackson Chr. 3-5 12-10
Sacred Heart 1-7 12-9
Tip-Rosemark 1-7 7-7

