West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 11

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 11 of the 2020-21 season:
BOYS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|5-0
|14-8
|Houston Co.
|4-1
|8-11
|McEwen
|1-4
|6-16
|Big Sandy
|0-5
|6-14
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|7-0
|14-3
|Frank Hughes
|4-3
|9-12
|Perry Co.
|3-3
|12-8
|Clarksburg
|2-4
|4-14
|Bruceton
|0-6
|3-17
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bradford
|6-0
|13-9
|Dresden
|5-1
|14-7
|Greenfield
|3-3
|6-14
|Gleason
|1-5
|10-11
|S. Fulton
|0-6
|2-20
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|6-0
|17-1
|Peabody
|6-1
|17-6
|JCM
|3-4
|9-13
|Humboldt
|3-4
|8-16
|Lake Co.
|2-4
|10-6
|Halls
|0-7
|3-15
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|6-1
|18-4
|Waverly
|4-2
|15-3
|Stewart Co.
|3-3
|12-10
|Hickman Co.
|3-3
|9-13
|E. Hickman
|0-6
|4-18
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|4-1
|10-9
|Milan
|4-2
|13-7
|Union City
|4-2
|9-14
|Gibson Co.
|2-3
|10-10
|Huntingdon
|0-6
|7-15
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|6-0
|13-8
|Scotts Hill
|4-2
|15-4
|Riverside
|3-3
|6-15
|Madison
|1-4
|2-19
|Adamsville
|0-5
|3-14
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Lexington
|3-0
|12-10
|McNairy
|2-1
|11-9
|Chester Co.
|1-2
|8-13
|Hardin Co.
|0-3
|7-10
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|5-0
|17-2
|North Side
|3-2
|14-4
|South Gibson
|2-3
|15-10
|Liberty
|0-5
|3-14
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Obion Co.
|2-0
|15-4
|Dyer Co.
|1-1
|8-10
|Dyersburg
|1-1
|16-5
|Crockett Co.
|0-2
|9-12
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Ripley
|4-2
|12-12
|Haywood
|4-2
|10-10
|Covington
|3-2
|9-9
|Munford
|3-3
|11-8
|Brighton
|0-5
|4-14
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|7-1
|17-3
|TCA
|6-2
|15-8
|Tip-Rosemark
|5-3
|8-5
|USJ
|5-3
|9-8
|Jackson Chr.
|1-7
|7-15
|Fayette Aca.
|0-8
|8-13
GIRLS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|4-0
|20-2
|Houston Co.
|4-1
|14-5
|McEwen
|1-3
|11-10
|Big Sandy
|0-5
|4-15
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|7-0
|11-9
|Perry Co.
|4-2
|9-10
|Clarksburg
|3-3
|5-13
|Bruceton
|1-4
|3-16
|Frank Hughes
|0-6
|2-17
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Greenfield
|5-1
|14-7
|Gleason
|4-2
|18-5
|Dresden
|3-3
|17-7
|S. Fulton
|2-4
|14-8
|Bradford
|1-5
|14-8
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|6-0
|9-12
|JCM
|4-2
|8-9
|Humboldt
|4-3
|8-14
|Lake Co.
|2-4
|3-18
|Halls
|2-5
|3-16
|Middleton
|0-4
|1-11
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Stewart Co.
|6-1
|16-6
|E. Hickman
|3-3
|14-7
|Camden
|3-4
|12-11
|Hickman Co.
|2-4
|15-8
|Waverly
|2-4
|5-11
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|5-0
|20-2
|Gibson Co.
|4-1
|23-2
|Union City
|4-2
|15-7
|Huntingdon
|1-5
|11-11
|Milan
|0-4
|1-16
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Riverside
|6-0
|11-9
|Bolivar
|4-1
|13-7
|Scotts Hill
|4-2
|12-7
|Madison
|0-5
|2-18
|Adamsville
|0-5
|5-13
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|3-0
|14-4
|McNairy
|2-1
|15-4
|Chester Co.
|1-2
|7-13
|Lexington
|0-3
|9-13
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|3-0
|16-2
|South Gibson
|2-2
|19-6
|North Side
|0-3
|2-16
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|2-0
|17-5
|Obion Co.
|1-1
|14-8
|Crockett Co.
|1-1
|14-5
|Dyersburg
|0-2
|6-15
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|5-0
|17-8
|Munford
|5-1
|12-11
|Haywood
|3-3
|4-15
|Ripley
|1-5
|5-16
|Brighton
|0-5
|0-14
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|8-0
|18-3
|Fayette Aca.
|7-1
|20-3
|USJ
|4-4
|10-13
|Jackson Chr.
|3-5
|12-10
|Sacred Heart
|1-7
|12-9
|Tip-Rosemark
|1-7
|7-7