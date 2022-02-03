West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 11

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 11 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 5-0 14-8 Houston Co. 4-1 8-11 McEwen 1-4 6-16 Big Sandy 0-5 6-14

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 7-0 14-3 Frank Hughes 4-3 9-12 Perry Co. 3-3 12-8 Clarksburg 2-4 4-14 Bruceton 0-6 3-17

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Bradford 6-0 13-9 Dresden 5-1 14-7 Greenfield 3-3 6-14 Gleason 1-5 10-11 S. Fulton 0-6 2-20

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 6-0 17-1 Peabody 6-1 17-6 JCM 3-4 9-13 Humboldt 3-4 8-16 Lake Co. 2-4 10-6 Halls 0-7 3-15

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Camden 6-1 18-4 Waverly 4-2 15-3 Stewart Co. 3-3 12-10 Hickman Co. 3-3 9-13 E. Hickman 0-6 4-18

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Westview 4-1 10-9 Milan 4-2 13-7 Union City 4-2 9-14 Gibson Co. 2-3 10-10 Huntingdon 0-6 7-15

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Bolivar 6-0 13-8 Scotts Hill 4-2 15-4 Riverside 3-3 6-15 Madison 1-4 2-19 Adamsville 0-5 3-14

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Lexington 3-0 12-10 McNairy 2-1 11-9 Chester Co. 1-2 8-13 Hardin Co. 0-3 7-10

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 5-0 17-2 North Side 3-2 14-4 South Gibson 2-3 15-10 Liberty 0-5 3-14

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 2-0 15-4 Dyer Co. 1-1 8-10 Dyersburg 1-1 16-5 Crockett Co. 0-2 9-12

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Ripley 4-2 12-12 Haywood 4-2 10-10 Covington 3-2 9-9 Munford 3-3 11-8 Brighton 0-5 4-14

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 7-1 17-3 TCA 6-2 15-8 Tip-Rosemark 5-3 8-5 USJ 5-3 9-8 Jackson Chr. 1-7 7-15 Fayette Aca. 0-8 8-13

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 4-0 20-2 Houston Co. 4-1 14-5 McEwen 1-3 11-10 Big Sandy 0-5 4-15

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 7-0 11-9 Perry Co. 4-2 9-10 Clarksburg 3-3 5-13 Bruceton 1-4 3-16 Frank Hughes 0-6 2-17

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Greenfield 5-1 14-7 Gleason 4-2 18-5 Dresden 3-3 17-7 S. Fulton 2-4 14-8 Bradford 1-5 14-8

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Peabody 6-0 9-12 JCM 4-2 8-9 Humboldt 4-3 8-14 Lake Co. 2-4 3-18 Halls 2-5 3-16 Middleton 0-4 1-11

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Stewart Co. 6-1 16-6 E. Hickman 3-3 14-7 Camden 3-4 12-11 Hickman Co. 2-4 15-8 Waverly 2-4 5-11

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Westview 5-0 20-2 Gibson Co. 4-1 23-2 Union City 4-2 15-7 Huntingdon 1-5 11-11 Milan 0-4 1-16

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Riverside 6-0 11-9 Bolivar 4-1 13-7 Scotts Hill 4-2 12-7 Madison 0-5 2-18 Adamsville 0-5 5-13

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Hardin Co. 3-0 14-4 McNairy 2-1 15-4 Chester Co. 1-2 7-13 Lexington 0-3 9-13

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 3-0 16-2 South Gibson 2-2 19-6 North Side 0-3 2-16

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 2-0 17-5 Obion Co. 1-1 14-8 Crockett Co. 1-1 14-5 Dyersburg 0-2 6-15

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 5-0 17-8 Munford 5-1 12-11 Haywood 3-3 4-15 Ripley 1-5 5-16 Brighton 0-5 0-14

Division II-A West