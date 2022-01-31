Middleton boys, Westview girls stay No. 1 in West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 10

Every district in West Tennessee is now in conference play, so the struggle has gotten harder to try and earn one of the top seeds in the district tournaments scheduled in two weeks.

While there was some movement, no team dropped out of the West Tennessee high school basketball rankings this week.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Middleton (16-1): Results: Beat Bolivar, Halls. This week: Tuesday at Humboldt; Friday vs. JCM. Last week: No. 1.

2. South Side (16-2): Results: Beat North Side, South Gibson. This week: Tuesday vs. Liberty; Friday vs. North Side. Last week: No. 2.

3. Fayette-Ware (17-6): Results: Beat Craigmont (twice). This week: Friday at Bolton. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (14-1): Results: Beat Clarksville Northwest. This week: Tuesday vs. Kenwood; Friday at Kenwood. Last week: No. 4.

5. Camden (18-3): Results: Beat East Hickman, Stewart County. This week: Tuesday at Waverly; Friday vs. Hickman County. Last week: No. 8.

6. Dyersburg (15-5): Results: Lost to Dyer County. This week: Tuesday vs. Crockett County; Friday vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 5.

7. Sacred Heart (16-3): Results: Beat Fayette Academy; Lost to TCA. This week: Tuesday at Jackson Christian; Friday vs. USJ. Last week: No. 7.

8. North Side (13-4): Results: Beat Liberty; Lost to South Side. This week: Tuesday vs. South Gibson; Friday at South Side. Last week: No. 8.

9. Obion County (14-4): Results: Beat Crockett County; Lost to Munford. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyer County; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 9.

10. Peabody (15-6): Results: Beat JCM, Lake County. This week: Tuesday vs. Halls; Wednesday at Halls; Friday vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 10.

11. West Carroll (14-3): Results: Beat Clarksburg, Bruceton, Frank Hughes. This week: Tuesday vs. Perry County; Friday at Dresden. Last week: No. 11.

12. Scotts Hill (15-3): Results: Beat Riverside, Adamsville. This week: Tuesday at Bolivar; Thursday at Riverside; Friday vs. Madison. Last week: No. 12.

On the bubble: Bolivar (11-8); Dresden (13-6); Lake County (10-5); Milan (12-7); TCA (14-8).

Girls

1. Westview (19-2): Results: Beat Huntingdon, Milan. This week: Monday vs. McKenzie; Friday at Union City. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (19-1): Results: Beat Big Sandy, Milan, McEwen. This week: Monday at Westview; Tuesday vs. Big Sandy; Friday vs. Houston County. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (22-2): Results: Beat Union City, Bartlett. This week: Tuesday vs. Huntingdon; Friday at Milan. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Side (16-2): Results: Beat North Side, South Gibson. This week: Friday vs. North Side. Last week: No. 4.

5. TCA (17-3): Results: Beat Sacred Heart, Jackson Christian. This week: Tuesday vs. Tipton-Rosemark; Friday at Fayette Academy; Saturday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 7.

6. South Gibson (18-6): Results: Lost to South Side. This week: Tuesday at North Side. Last week: No. 5.

7. Fayette Academy (19-3): Results: Beat Sacred Heart (twice), Tipton-Rosemark. This week: Tuesday vs. USJ; Friday vs. TCA. Last week: No. 8.

8. Gleason (18-5): Results: Beat Bradford; Lost to Dresden. This week: Friday at Greenfield. Last week: No. 6.

9. McNairy Central (15-3): Results: Beat Chester County, Lexington. This week: Tuesday at Hardin County; Friday at Chester County; Saturday vs. TCA. Last week: No. 10.

10. Dyer County (16-5): Results: Beat Dyer County. This week: Tuesday at Obion County; Friday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 11.

11. Hardin County (12-4): Results: Beat Lexington, Chester County. This week: Monday at Florence Central (Ala.); Tuesday vs. McNairy Central ; Friday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 12.

12. Crockett County (13-5): Results: Lost to Obion County. This week: Tuesday at Dyersburg; Friday at Dyer County. Last week: No. 9.

On the bubble: Fayette-Ware (12-5); Greenfield (13-7); Obion County (14-7); Union City (14-7).