Top 5 high school basketball games during Week 11 of season

2 weeks. That is all that remains in the regular season before district tournaments will take over the high school sports landscape in West Tennessee.

That means teams are playing harder to try and move up the district standings. So there were lots of good games to pick from this week.

Michael Odom is now 30-17 (.638 percent) this season with his picks. He went 2-2 in Week 10.

RANKINGS: Middleton boys, Westview girls ranked No. 1 in West Tennessee after Week 10

SCHEDULE: Week 11 high school basketball schedule for Gibson County area teams

Check out the top games in Week 11:

Perry County (12-7, 3-2 12-A) at West Carroll (13-3, 6-0) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): A win secures the No. 1 seed in the District 12-A tournament for West Carroll. The War Eagles won the first meeting 59-53. West Carroll is on a four-game winning streak, averaging 92.0 points per game during that stretch. Jalen Anglin is still hitting big numbers, but so are players like Josh Clark, JaQuan Adkins, Xander Moon and Andrew Huff.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Middleton (16-1, 5-0 14-A) at Humboldt (8-15, 3-3) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): If the Vikings want one of the top two seeds, this is a must win. But beating Middleton is no easy task. Humboldt will have to defend the Tigers’ multiple attacking options, while Kylan and Keaton Johnson will need big games on the offensive end.

Odom’s Pick: Middleton

South Fulton (14-7, 2-3 13-A) at Bradford (14-7, 1-4) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): This is a big week for the Lady Red Devils, if they are going to climb out of fifth place in DIstrict 13-A. Bradford hosts Dresden on Monday in a must-win game, and then the Lady Red Devils need to avenge an earlier 56-45 loss to South Fulton to have a chance at the No. 3 seed.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford

Gibson County (9-10, 1-3 12-AA) at Milan (12-7, 3-2) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): The Bulldogs are coming off a District 12-AA win over top-seeded Westview on Friday. Milan was down 11 entering the fourth quarter and came back to win. Milan needs to finish off the season sweep of Gibson County to have a chance at the No. 2 seed. Gibson County really needs a win to climb out of the play-in game of the district tournament.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Humboldt (8-15, 3-3 14-A) at Peabody (14-6, 3-1) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): For the third time this season, these two Gibson County rivals will meet. Humboldt won the first meeting in the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament, but Peabody bounced back and won by 40 points in the first district meeting. Jason Hunt got his revenge on his former team, but now this is playing for a top seed going into the District 14-A tournament.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody