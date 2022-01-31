Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 31-Feb. 5

Week 11 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Dresden at Bradford; Humboldt at Middleton (girls only)

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Union City at Milan; Huntingdon at Gibson County; South Gibson at North Side; Halls at Peabody; Middleton at Humboldt; Perry County at West Carroll

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Peabody at Halls

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Gibson County at Milan; South Gibson at Liberty (boys only); Humboldt at Peabody; South Fulton at Bradford; West Carroll at Dresden