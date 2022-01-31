 Skip to content

Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 31-Feb. 5

| |

Milan’s Ashley Williamson (2) dribbles the ball up the court against McKenzie on Jan. 24, 2022.

Week 11 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

RANKINGS: Middleton boys, Westview girls No. 1 in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 11

TOP GAMES: Top 5 games in the Gibson County area during Week 11

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Dresden at Bradford; Humboldt at Middleton (girls only)

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Union City at Milan; Huntingdon at Gibson County; South Gibson at North Side; Halls at Peabody; Middleton at Humboldt; Perry County at West Carroll

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Peabody at Halls

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Gibson County at Milan; South Gibson at Liberty (boys only); Humboldt at Peabody; South Fulton at Bradford; West Carroll at Dresden

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment