High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 11

Bradford’s Bryce Arnold (23) drives to the basket against Dresden on Jan. 31, 2022.

Here are the box scores from Week 11 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

Bradford 50, Dresden 40

Dresden 10 5 9 16 40
Bradford 12 12 13 13 50

Dresden (40) — Steven Hobock 12, Oliver 9, Adams 1, R. Johnson 6, Turnbow 3, Maddox 7, G. Johnson 2.

Bradford (50) — Bryce Arnold 18, Street 6, Oglesby 6, Sharp 2, Taylor 8, Curran 2, Siddell 8.

3-pointers: D – Hobock, Maddox; B – Taylor, Siddell. Records: B 13-9 (6-0); D 13-7 (5-1).

Girls

Dresden 43, Bradford 42

Dresden 8 11 11 13 43
Bradford 6 6 13 17 42

Dresden (43) — Lucy Curry 24, Jarred 2, Oliver 6, Spaulding 3, Swatzell 3, Bone 1, Mathis 2.

Bradford (42) — Sarah Bane 12, Annalee Bratton 10, Johnstone 3, Walter 9, Thomas 3, Wood 3, Dunn 2.

3-pointers: D – Oliver 2, Curry, Spaulding, Swatzell; B – Bratton, Johnstone, Wood. Records: B 14-8 (1-5); D 16-7 (3-3).

