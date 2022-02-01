High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 11
Here are the box scores from Week 11 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
Boys
Bradford 50, Dresden 40
|Dresden
|10
|5
|9
|16
|—
|40
|Bradford
|12
|12
|13
|13
|—
|50
Dresden (40) — Steven Hobock 12, Oliver 9, Adams 1, R. Johnson 6, Turnbow 3, Maddox 7, G. Johnson 2.
Bradford (50) — Bryce Arnold 18, Street 6, Oglesby 6, Sharp 2, Taylor 8, Curran 2, Siddell 8.
3-pointers: D – Hobock, Maddox; B – Taylor, Siddell. Records: B 13-9 (6-0); D 13-7 (5-1).
Girls
Dresden 43, Bradford 42
|Dresden
|8
|11
|11
|13
|—
|43
|Bradford
|6
|6
|13
|17
|—
|42
Dresden (43) — Lucy Curry 24, Jarred 2, Oliver 6, Spaulding 3, Swatzell 3, Bone 1, Mathis 2.
Bradford (42) — Sarah Bane 12, Annalee Bratton 10, Johnstone 3, Walter 9, Thomas 3, Wood 3, Dunn 2.
3-pointers: D – Oliver 2, Curry, Spaulding, Swatzell; B – Bratton, Johnstone, Wood. Records: B 14-8 (1-5); D 16-7 (3-3).