Humboldt Chronicle conducts food drive

For over a decade, the Humboldt Chronicle has sponsored a can food drive for the month of December. They get their readers to help fill the boxes. For the month of December, they held a subscription drive offering $10 off renewal fees or new subscriptions to its paper. Savings are a big deal and $10 was a savings for that extra Christmas gift to put under the tree.

Many people took advantage of such a good cause and brought in cans on top of cans and other non-perishable items. The Chronicle staff took these donations to the Senior Citizens Center in Humboldt to help fill their food pantry.

“There are two food pantries in the city, Helping Hand and Senior Citizens Center,” said Editor Danny Wade. “They both do a great job with servicing the community.”

The Senior Citizens Center hosts the seniors of the community. They gather together to socialize and be inspired as they continue through this journey of life. The group plays games like pool or cards. They go out to eat and watch TV.

“I am so grateful to receive this food on behalf of the center,” said Senior Citizens Center Director Archie Cox. “This is such a blessing.”

“We chose the Humboldt Senior Citizens Center because, for years that is who we have always donated to,” said Associate Editor Katrina Smith. “We could not have done this without the community’s help.”

During the delivery to the center, Wade and Smith reflected on how loving the community is.

“Often times, people want to know what is in it for them,” said Smith.

“But some people brought in donations and did not take advantage of the discount, showing how big their hearts at Christmas for those less fortunate,” said Wade. “The old saying, ‘It’s better to give than receive’ was evident by the dozens and dozens of cans and boxes of food brought to our office during the food drive. This food drive would not happen without those wanting to give back to the community.”

The Humboldt Chronicle will continue the food drive next year at Christmas time. They will offer $10 off subscriptions while taking non-perishables to the Humboldt Senior Citizens Center to help make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.