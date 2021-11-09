Veterans Day program, parade slated Thursday

by Katrina Smith

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America,” are words that are uttered in schools, sporting events and patriotic events across the world. The pledge of allegiance is a solemn oath of commitment to the U.S. The flag is a symbol that is associated with freedom and the dignity of being an American. We wave the flag to celebrate America, the men and women who have endured hardships that come along with freedom and equality. We wave the flag to celebrate the veterans who fought tirelessly to protect America.

Veterans day originated as Armistice Day. According to a source on a history website, November 11 every year in the United States honors the “eleventh” hour of the “eleventh” day of the “eleventh” month of 1918. That day signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day. President Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954. Celebrations will be happening all across the world and for the city of Humboldt, it will be no different.

Thursday, November 11, The Humboldt Exchange Club will be honoring Veterans, especially the Veterans of Humboldt during a parade and ceremony at 10 a.m.

Exchange Club’s John Blankenship will emcee the program.

“Recognizing our veterans are dear to my heart, said President Elna Blankenship. “I can remember being in high school in 1970 and the Vietnam War was still being fought. We had a classmate a year older who died fighting in it.”

The Exchange Club placed flags at seven locations: St. James Church, the Downtown Mini Park, Veteran’s Monument on Main, Lighthouse Ministries, Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church, and Edward Jones on 45 Bypass on November 1.

“Having this parade means everything to me,” said Blankenship. “It is an honor to celebrate our vets and it helps us to remember those men and women who have sacrificed their freedom to protect our freedom.”

The Pride Marching Band will be playing favorite patriotic hymnals. Guest appearances by the Daisy Girl Scouts Troop #40019, the Tennessee State Veterans Home, the Lions Club, the Rotary Club and more, will all be a part of Humboldt’s Veterans Day Celebration.