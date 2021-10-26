Trunk or treat back on this year

by Danny Wade

Halloween is this week. Ghosts and goblins will be out and about going door to door trick or treating.

But some parents are skeptical about sending their little ones to houses of people they do not know. For those looking for a safe way to enjoy Halloween, mark October 30 on your calendar for the Lions Club Community Trunk or Treat.

This is the second annual Lions Trunk or Treat. The first was held in 2019, while the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID.

This year’s event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Humboldt Higher Education Center on Main St. Trunk or Treat is a joint effort with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and the city of Humboldt. The Humboldt Police Department and the Humboldt Fire Department will participate. But many other organizations will be involved as well.

Anyone wanting to participate should contact the Chamber of Commerce or you may register your car or sign up to be a sponsor at www.humboldtchamber.com/trunk. There are several options organizations may participate. You can simply donate candy, set up kids games or bring candy/treats and set up a trunk or treat in your vehicle.

Sylvia Morgan, who is heading up the event for the Lions Club said, “We encourage the participants to dress up in costume and give out candy. This is a safe avenue for the kids to trick or treat.”

The building located in the parking area will be transformed into a “Not So Haunted House”, as Morgan described. It will be scary but not too scary.

The Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt will also use the building for games for the kids, according to Morgan.

The Lions Community Trunk or Treat began with an idea from Lion Will Rojas. During a club meeting, he suggested the club hold a trunk or treat. At the time, there was little response. At that time, King Lion Bob Pruett brought it back up at the next meeting and it really took off. Soon the city and chamber were onboard.

That year, the community trunk or treat was a huge success. Dozens of cars and trucks lined up in Bailey Park. Each organization’s representatives participating dress up in Halloween costumes. Hundreds of kids received lots and lots of treats as they went down the line from vehicle to vehicle.

As of last week, a few organizations had signed up to participate. Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Love said there are still plenty of spaces available for those wanting to participate. There is no fee to include your vehicle during the Lions Community Trunk or Treat. The Lions Club and the chamber are hopeful to fill the HHEC parking lot with cars and trucks participating in trunk or treat.

“This is a safer alternative to trick or treating and still be fun,” Lion Pruett said in 2019 during their first event. This will ring true again this year.