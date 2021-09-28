Trial date set for Pete Hill

A trial date has been set for one of the most high profile, unsolved mysteries in the history of Gibson County.

Finis Ewin ‘Pete’ Hill, 68, will face murder charges when he goes to trial on October 4, 2021.

Hill, 68, is accused of murder in the disappearance of a Milan teenager 24 years ago. He is facing state and federal charges in multiple incidents. He is charged with aggravated rape and first degree murder in the disappearance of Cayce McDaniel in 1996.

Hill is also charged with the federal crime of child exploitation in Southaven, Miss. in 2018.

Now incarcerated in federal prison in Mason, Tenn.., Hill has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

28th Judicial District Public Defender Rachele Gibson is representing Hill. Gibson did not respond to this newspaper’s request for comment about Hill’s court appearance.

If Hill is convicted of state charges, his minimum sentence would be life in prison.