Rege Keenan Luckey III

Funeral services for Mr. Keenan Luckey were held 6 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, outdoors at Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mr. Luckey, 47, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Milan, Tenn. to Ken Luckey and Betty Coleman Luckey.

Mr. Luckey was a graduate of Humboldt High School and worked as a crop adjuster in agriculture insurance. He owned KL’s Crawfish & Shrimp Boils, which gave him many opportunities to entertain guest and help with many fundraisers and non-profit organizations. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie Kail Luckey; son, Rege Keenan Luckey IV; father, Ken Luckey and wife Jeannie; mother, Betty Coleman Luckey; brothers, Zac Luckey and wife Megan, and Will Luckey; sister-in-law, Stacia Luckey; parents-in-law, Rita and Tim Matocha; and grandmothers, Jane Luckey and Orene Coleman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.