Dr. Phillip Earl Agee, 73, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, Tenn. with Rev. Terry Hansen officiating.

The family received friends from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. His children and grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.

Dr. Agee was born Saturday, September 6, 1947 in Tigrett, Tenn., the son of the late Charles Maurice Agee and Martha Nell Agee.

He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and Southern College of Optometry and served the Humboldt and West Tennessee community as an optometrist for 42 years. He was president of Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, board of directors of First National Bank and board of directors for Humboldt Country Club. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, Rotary Club and served as a deacon for Central Avenue Christian Church. Dr. Agee also enjoyed volunteering at the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival as the official transportation for the Hostess Princess and Court.

Everyone who knew Dr. Agee felt he was their best friend. The best eye doctor this side of the Mississippi, Dr. Agee would meet patients all hours of the day and night to help them (and some of them didn’t pay a dime). He would give you the shirt off his back and the last penny in his pocket, as it always made him smile to give to others. Dr. Agee loved to be the life of the party and appreciated a good double down hand at blackjack. He loved to tell you a great joke and most of the time people laughed. Golf was his passion and he was one of the best putters and chippers around (tee shots, not so much). He loved all sporting events, especially football weekends in the fall and watching his grandkids playing the sports and activities they loved. PawPaw was the best granddad around; he loved to take the grandkids riding in the golf cart around the pond and handing out $20 bills to them before they

Dr. Agee is survived by his wife, Cynthia Wheat Agee; two sons, Drew Agee (Sherry) of Rutherford, Tenn., Clayton Arrington (Kerry) of Hendersonville, Tenn., two daughters, Ashley Donahoe, and Amy Arrington Adams (Austen) of Nolensville, Tenn.; one brother Charles M. Agee, Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Shea, Eva Grace, Jason, Dakota, Connor, Chloe, Brady, Bennett, Baylor, Adelais and Alefair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Debbie Agee.

The memorial service was webcasted at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Lukemia and Lymphoma Society of TN, 404 BNA Dr., Nashville, TN 37217 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000- Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148.