Amy Elizabeth Doyle

Memorial services for Ms. Amy Doyle will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at SoulQuest Church in Jackson, Tenn. with Bro. Ronnie Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Ms. Doyle, 58, passed away at her home in Humboldt Friday, July 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Otis Lloyd Dowdy and Dorothy Ann Jones Dowdy. Ms. Doyle was a self-employed hairdresser and had previously been employed with West Tennessee Healthcare.

Ms. Doyle was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jere “Bubba” Dowdy and Judy Williams.

She is survived by her children, Kyle Doyle (Xochitl Rivera), Tara Petty (Trey) and Crystal Morrison (Parker); brothers, Gary Dowdy and Tracy Dowdy; and grandchildren, BreAnna Willis, Brennen Willis, Jace Petty and Addyson Doyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.