Reception Honors Festival Presidents

PAST PRESIDENTS – Thirty-one Strawberry Festival presidents attended the 83rd annual Strawberry Festival President’s Reception. The group represents decades of leadership over Humboldt’s pride and joy, the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
PRESIDENTIAL GIFT – Festival President Betty Langley (left) presents the 82nd WTSF President Chelsea Caraway with a portrait of her riding through the parade as a special gift for her time serving as festival president in 2019.
DEDICATION – Jack Ramsey Jr. and Suzanne Allison (left and center respectively) accept a window box of their father, the late Jack Ramsey, this year’s dedication. Festival President Betty Langley presented the special gift for the family.
HONOREES – Vicki and Fred Benjamin, the honorees for the 83rd Strawberry Festival, were honored during the President’s Reception. Festival President Betty Langley (left) presented a gift to be used during the Horse Show for a new category, The Fred and Vicki Benjamin Award.