Gibson County Health Dept. opens COVID-19 vaccine registration for all adults

By Caleb Revill

The Gibson County Health Department announced that anyone 18 and older can now register for COVID-19 vaccinations, Wednesday, March 24.

Gibson County EMS made a post to their Facebook page Wednesday morning providing the following link for individuals wanting to register for a vaccine: https://vaccinate.tn.gov/. The website also provides information on transportation assistance and vaccine center locations.

The website security certificate may flag a warning for some internet browsers. The Mirror Exchange has contacted the Gibson County Health Department and confirmed that the website is legitimate.

As of March 23, there have been 16,198 vaccines reported administered in Gibson County.