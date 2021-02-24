West Tennessee Healthcare to host 3 regional COVID-19 vaccination events

By Caleb Revill

West Tennessee Healthcare will be hosting three regional COVID-19 vaccination events on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations in Jackson, Humboldt and Selmer:

Lane College, 545 Lane Avenue, Jackson, TN, J.F. Health, Physical Education & Recreation Building

Humboldt Medical Center, 3525 Chere Carol Road, Humboldt, TN, Conference Center

UT Martin Selmer Campus, 1269 Tennessee Avenue, Selmer, TN

Beginning Wednesday, February 24, recipients may schedule an appointment online at https://www.wth.org/blog/covid-19-resources/, according to a press release from West Tennessee Healthcare

Vaccinations will be given through appointment only. Eligible individuals must be at least age 65 or older, as well as individuals included in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2 and 1b of Tennessee’s vaccination plan found here. These phases include inpatient and outpatient healthcare workers, K-12 teachers and educators, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and mortuary service workers. Identification will be required.

According to the press release, recipients will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which does require a second dose. The second appointment will be automatically scheduled for recipients, and will be administered at the same previously stated locations on March 20, 2021.

Persons under the age of 18 or those who have received a Monoclonal Antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days will NOT be eligible to receive the vaccination.