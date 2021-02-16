Mickey Randall Johnson

Mickey Randall Johnson, 78, died on February 10, 2021.

He was born September 11, 1942, in Bemis, Tenn., to the late John David and Ethel Jane Wyrick Johnson.

Mr. Johnson graduated from Humboldt High School in 1961 and began working at Alton Packaging Corporation in the shipping department. Later, he worked in the planning department and retired after 49 years.

In 1963, Mr. Johnson married Glenda Alice Rainey of Humboldt, with whom he recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. Early in their marriage, they both became Christians and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Humboldt. Most recently, they have attended Crossroads Assembly of God Church at Three Way, Tenn. Throughout his life, Mr. Johnson shared his faith with many, along with his long-time pastor and friend, Gary Morris of Gadsden, Tenn.

Mr. Johnson was an avid hunter, spending many a weekend during hunting season at Land Between the Lakes, Big Sandy and various other properties he leased with his sons and hunting buddies. One of his most special hunting adventures was at a private ranch in Slit, Colo., with his nephews Barry Knolton (Estes Park, Colo.) and Rich Parrish (Memphis). He hunted with bow and arrow, rifle, and a Hawken muzzleloader that he built himself. He also was a gun and knife collector.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Doris Watts (Kelso) of Medina, Tenn., Blanche Parrish (Billy) of Memphis, Tenn., Geneva Knolton (Billy) of Medina, and Maxine Ellis (Edward), of Medina.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Johnson is survived by his three children, Tracy Randolph of Sewanee, Tenn., and her daughter Isabella; Scott Johnson of Medina and his sons Dylan, Kyle and Tyler; and Jeff Johnson of Gadsden, Tenn. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.