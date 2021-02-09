Theresa Lorraine Knisell Dunn

Visitation was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Humboldt for Theresa Lorraine Knisell Dunn. Funeral services followed immediately after the service at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Dunn passed on February 4, 2021 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Formerly of St. Louis, Mo she has lived in Humboldt, for the past 60 years since 1961.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo Eithel Knisell and Vivian Bernice Robertson Knisell of St. Louis; a brother Leon Patrick Knisell and wife Pauline Opal Knisell and sister Deloris Jean Branham, her husband, Paul Clayton Dunn; children Paula Ann Dunn, Glennon Paul Dunn, Laura Leigh Dunn and great-granddaughter Kaylee Jo French.

Surviving children are Michael Dunn of Humboldt, Dennis and wife Tina Dunn of Miss, Gregory Dunn and wife Karen of Fort Smith, Ark, Nola Wadley of Jackson, Sandra Brown and husband Marvin of Gadsden, Melissa Simpson of Round Mountain Nev.; grandchildren, Teesha Todaro and husband Michael of Santa Clara, Cali, Denissa Prine of Summit, Miss, Kristin Egan and husband RJ of Florissant, Mo, William Dunn and wife Dawna of Van Buren Ark, Jessica Pate and husband Archie of Fort Smith, Ark, Sarah Brown and husband Chris of Bartlesville Ok, Jayne French and husband Lyle of Benton KY, Amanda Wadley of Jackson, April Hall and husband Marcus of Humboldt, Samantha Brown of Bell, Ashley Burse of Jackson, Robin Burse of Humboldt, Melinda Simpson of Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Kiley Egan, Collin Egan, Collen Prine, Camilla Prine, Carly Belle Prine, Breckeu B, Gabriella Sport, Blake Dunn, Hadleigh Miller, Jameson Wadley, Jillian Evans, Tristan French, Kendall French, Lakyn French, Raven Smith, Braden Smith, MaKayla Manley, Sebastian Elmore, Jace Burse, Emma Tipton, Jordan Brown; one great-great grandchild on the way, Khayri Watkins.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations sent to Le Bonheur Children Hospital 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103, in care of foundation.