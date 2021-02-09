Charles Boone Humphreys

Funeral services for Mr. Charles “Boone” Humphreys, 94, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Brent Smith officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 12 p.m. until service time. All services followed the appropriate social distancing protocols, with facemasks required, as set forth by the CDC and state of Tennessee.

Mr. Humphreys, a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Philippines and World War II, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Milan, Tenn.

He was a retired rural postal carrier and a member of Humboldt Church of Christ and later Trenton Church of Christ. He was known as “Mr. Volkswagen.” He had a love for repairing and restoring Volkswagen Beetles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ulna and Stella Humphreys; his wife, Doris Humphreys; and a brother, William Humphreys.