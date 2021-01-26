Margaret Elaine Hayes Barnes

Margaret Elaine Hayes Barnes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 16, 2021.

Mrs. Barnes was born in Chicago, Ill. on January 21, 1965 to Charles Wyman and Juanita Hayes. When she was just a baby, the family moved to Humboldt, Tenn. where she called home. She attended school and church here. Later, Mrs. Barnes attended Jackson State Community College. She worked as a residential house manager for many years.

Beautiful, inside and out, Mrs. Barnes loved and treasured her family beyond measure. She will be greatly missed by her family, but will be reunited by her Heavenly family. She was an extraordinary woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-nephew, Ryan Kuykendall.

Mrs. Barnes is survived by her loving husband, Steve Barnes of Dyersburg, Tenn.; a daughter; Heather Cook (Luke) of Bradford, Tenn.; two sons, Michael Farley (Tiffany) of Jackson, Tenn. and Jake Farley (Ashley) of Wildersville, Tenn.; three sisters, Marie Kyper (Sven) of Humboldt, Robbie Hayes of Lexington, Tenn. and Rebecca Walters (Jeff) of Humboldt; a brother, Charles Hayes (Rhonda) of Dandridge, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Lucas Cook, Keeley Cook of Bradford, Emily Farley, and Bently Farley of Wildersville; step-children, Rebecca Brown (Scott) and Brandee Lents (Ricky); four step-grandchildren, Landon, Oakley, Annabelle, Remington and Keyler.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.