Cleveland Weatherspoon

Cleveland Weatherspoon passed away on January 4, 2021. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 9, 2021 with Dr. Gerald Thomas officiating the services. Intermit followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Weatherspoon was born January 29, 1929 to the late Willie and Lunie Westherspoon. He attended school in Bells, Tenn. and later enlisted in the Untied State Army where he served two years.

In 1951, he was united in holy matrimony to the late Hattie Bell. He was blessed with one son, Michael Brooks.

He joined St. John Baptist Church #1, where he remained a member for 51 years. He was employed by Emerson Electric of Humboldt, Tenn., where he worked until his retirement.

Mr. Weatherspoon was one who loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He met no strangers. He also loved spending time with his cousin, Bennie Fae Reddick.

He is survived by his son, Michael Brooks of Alexandria, Va.; two brothers, Lonnie (Anita) Weatherspooon of Alton, Ill and Leroy Weatherspoon of Humboldt; one sister-in-law, Vennie Davis of Humboldt; three grandchildren, Maurice Brooks of Humboldt, Cynthia Lake of Smyrna, Tenn. and Octavious Brooks of Maryland, Tenn.; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other family and friends, including one loyal and longtime friend, Laura Blockett.

Mr. Weatherspoon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hattie Bell Weatherspoon; one brother, Lawrence Weatherspoon; and one sister, Christine Perry.

Baskerville Funeral Home was in charge of the services.