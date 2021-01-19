Joshua Shea Casey

Joshua Shea Casey, 49, of Trenton passed away on Tuesday, January 5.

He was born on August 2, 1971 in Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Casey was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Franklin Casey; a son, Joseph Broderick Damien Habenicht II; maternal grandparents, Clifford and Catherine Cole Turner; paternal grandparents, Fred and Mildred Thompson Casey; a nephew, Joe Casey; and a niece, Suzanne Casey.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Julie Habenicht; a son, Zachary Owens Habenicht; a granddaughter, Elaina Marie Habenicht; his mother, Yvonne Turner Casey; brothers, Jackie (Shirley) Casey, Billy (Karen) Casey, Butch (Dawn) Bates, Robert (Barbara) Bates and Turner (Kim) Casey; an aunt, Reba Nell Casey Trout; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Boone and Buddie.

At an early age, Mr. Casey was baptized and joined The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. He attended Humboldt schools as well as Old Hickory Academy and Wooddale High School.

Graveside services were held Saturday, January 16 at Oakland Cemetery in Trenton. Dr. Greg McFadden, senior pastor, The Church at Sugar Creek, officiated.

Mr. Casey was a kind-hearted and gentle spirit who will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the local SPCA.