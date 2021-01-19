Charles Alton Thurbush

A memorial service for Mr. Charles Alton Thurbush, 70, was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation was Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time. Private burial services followed.

Mr. Thurbush, a former employee of Chicago Metallic, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home with his brother, Paul, and sister, Anita, at his side.

He was born on August 2, 1950 in Chicago, Ill. and moved to Humboldt in 2004, making it his home.

Mr. Thurbush was preceded in death by his father, William Clarence Thurbush; mother, Mildred Louise Thurbush; and two brothers, William David Thurbush and Jerry Wayne Thurbush.

He is survived by a sister, Frances Anita Aguirre; a brother, James Paul Thurbush both of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Jeff Grzeda; three daughters, Victoria, Lisa and Krystal; two nieces; two nephews; four great-nephews; four great-nieces; three grandchildren; and two great-great-grandnephews; along with several cousins that he was very close with.