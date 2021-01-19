Abernathy celebrates 150 wins

by Rhonda Vann

On Friday, January 15, 2021, before the district home game against the Middleton Tigers, the Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School administration recognized Viking basketball Head Coach Ronald Abernathy for his 150th career win at Humboldt High School.

“First of all I cannot take credit,” said Coach Abernathy. “God has blessed me to be a good coach, blessed me with wisdom and knowledge, and with discernment and I thank Him for blessing me to be a good coach. I thank God that He allowed me to have a profession that I love every day.”

Coach Abernathy has been the head coach at Humboldt High School for seven years.

He also gives credit to a dedicated staff saying, “We’ve have a solid staff and that’s been a key for me because you cannot do it on your own. Coach (Marcus) Butler has been with me the whole time. Coach (Adrian) Ingram has been with me six year and Coach (Steve) Shivers five. In the 150 wins, there have been two trips to the state tournament and four to sub state.”

Coach Abernathy could not achieve this award without great players, too many to name but one in particular has a special place in his heart, “I have had some great players and of course my son (R.J.).” R.J. played for Coach Ab all four years of his high school career and was an outstanding Viking basketball player.

Pastor Joseph Montgomery FCA Character Coach

Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School reopened the chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athlete (FCA) allowing them to choose a leader in the community that will give our student-athletes the spiritual direction they need. On Friday, January 15, 1 Humboldt administration presented the FCA Character Coach award to Pastor Joseph Montgomery of Higher Ground Assembly Dominion Christian Ministries in Humboldt.