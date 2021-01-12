William “Bill” Bruce Clevenger

William Clevenger was born December 20, 1928 in Kokomo, Ind. to the late Victor and Olive (Lawhead) Clevenger.

He died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Humboldt, Tenn.

During his time in Humboldt, he founded the Humboldt Printing Company and conducted business until his retirement. He also worshipped with the Humboldt Church of Christ until he was no longer able to do so.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clevenger was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ellen (Thompson) Clevenger; his three children, Daniel Clevenger, Steve Clevenger and Mary Ellen Gordon Hughes; and grandson, Jacob Clevenger.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer McFarland, Christy Murphy, Jessica Gordon, Kathryne Gordon, Zachary Clevenger and Sarah Clevenger; and great-grandchildren, Emily McFarland, Zoie Murphy, Melody Clevenger, Samuel McFarland and Gwendolyn Clevenger.

A funeral service was held at the Humboldt Church of Christ in Humboldt on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.