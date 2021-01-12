Randy Denton

Graveside services for Mr. Randy Denton were held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Foropoulos officiating.

Mr. Denton, 60, passed away January 6, 2021 at his home in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was born in Humboldt to the late A.B. Denton and Wyno Jean Test Denton.

Mr. Denton was a member of The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bryon Denton and Kevin Denton.

Mr. Denton is survived by his son, Conley Denton and wife Tasha; daughter, Hannah Denton; and brothers, Andrew Denton, and Lynn Denton and wife Jeanette.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to Karen Hopper and Mikki Hopper for the care that they provided Randy.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.