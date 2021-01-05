Charles “Charlie” W. Johnson

Charles “Charlie” W. Johnson, 74, of Paris, Tenn. passed away December 25, 2020 in Henry County Medical Center. A memorial service was planned for a later date.

Mr. Johnson was born in Humboldt, Tenn. August 12, 1946 to Wilbert Johnson and Sadie Mae Champion. He was a member of Whitlock Church of Christ. He worked at Midland Ross/Midland Brake of Paris with over 40 years of service. He was well known as a baseball umpire at McNeil Park for many years.

Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Virginia Harrison Johnson; siblings, Betty Booth, Ruby Hicks, Ella Johnson, Willie Johnson, Lartha Johnson, Judy Johnson, Mayo Johnson and Roy Johnson.

He is survived by his children, Tonya Johnson Beasley (Vincent) of Memphis, Tenn.; Victor M. Johnson and Barbara Collins of Duluth, Ga, Roderick R. Johnson of Woodbridge, Va; grandchildren, Tristan Chase Johnson, Rashee R. Stocks, Kayla A. Johnson and Skylar V. Beasley; great-grandchild, Rashee O. Stocks; siblings, Carolyn (Larry) Walker of Humboldt, Bobbie Jean (Milton) Manley of Humboldt, Gail Champion of Humboldt, Aretha Johnson of Humboldt, Ora Lewis of Humboldt, Jimi Hess of Jackson, Tenn., Tony (Darla) Champion of Humboldt, Dennis Johnson of Humboldt, Williams Johnson of Humboldt, Wilbert Johnson of Humboldt and Alphonso Johnson of Humboldt. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephew and friends.

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. of Paris was in charge of the services.