Terry Jacob Bailey

Private family funeral services for Mr. Jacob Bailey were held Monday, December 28, 2020, at SoulQuest Church with Pastor Ronnie Coleman officiating. Burial followed in the Gadsden Cemetery.

Mr. Bailey, 32, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home in Jackson.

He was born in Jackson, Tenn. and attended Humboldt City Schools.

Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, JoAnn Williams; and paternal grandfather, Ralph Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Lora Sanders Bailey; son, Jace Bailey; mother, Janet Williams Bailey; father, Terry Bailey; brothers, Matthew Little and Derek Bailey; sister, Samantha Breininger; maternal grandfather, Bobby Williams and wife Phyllis; and paternal grandmother, Shirley Bailey.

Pallbearers serving were Brandon Bailey, Rob Burczak, Caleb Williams, Trent Ayers, Derek Bailey and Daniel Lovelle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Teen Challenge.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.