Patrick Shawn Martin

Funeral services for Mr. Patrick Shawn Martin, 47, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Salem Cemetery near Gadsden, Tenn. Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time. All services followed the appropriate social distancing protocols, with face masks recommended, as set forth by the CDC and state of Tennessee.

Mr. Martin, the director of operations for the BR Supply Brownsville location, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Toye Martin of Humboldt, Tenn.; parents, Peggy and Jerry Hatchett of Jackson, Tenn.; two daughters, Haylee Danielle Martin of Bradford, Tenn. and Tanya Dawn Tucker of Maury City, Tenn.; three sons, Blake Sherron of Humboldt, Jesse Bumstead of Franklin, Ark. and Jeremy Scott Cole of Gadsden; two brothers, Josh Hatchett of Memphis, Tenn. and Paul Smith of Humboldt; and 17 grandchildren.