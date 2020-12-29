Mary C. Brasfield Mathews

Mary C. Brasfield Mathews of Humboldt, 93, went home to be with her Lord on December 24, 2020.

“Miss Mary”, as she was known as by so many of her friends and acquaintances, was born on August 7, 1927, near Ashland, Miss., one of 12 children of the late Samuel Benton Cox and Mary Etta Roberts Cox.

Mrs. Mathews was educated at Union School, attended Liberty United Methodist Church, then left home and moved to Memphis, Tenn. at the age of 18 where she was employed by Southern Bell and Sears Roebuck and Co. In 1946, she married the late Edgar Louis Brasfield in Memphis and together they had six children. In 1960, the family moved from Frayser, Tenn. to Humboldt where Mr. Brasfield opened Brasfield’s Jewelry. Upon his death in 1964, Miss Mary began to operate the business and continued to do so until 1990, when she sold the store to her son, Roger Brasfield. She continued to work in the store until her full retirement in 2010.

In 1969, she married Robert E. Mathews of Fruitland, Tenn., resulting in a happy marriage of over 50 years.

Mrs. Mathews was a member of the First Baptist Church of Humboldt, a lifelong member and an officer of the Order of the Eastern Star, served with the Humboldt VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and volunteered at Humboldt General Hospital, as well as serving on the hospital’s board of directors, and numerous other civic activities. She was active for many years in the Downtown Merchants Association and the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

She was well-known throughout Humboldt for her kindness, generosity and her pleasant personality, which endeared her to her customers and the community. One of her greatest joys was in preparing huge meals for family and friends, even when she would forget about and burn the rolls.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert E. Mathews; six children, Mary Cole (Jack), Bob Brasfield (Judy), Mike Brasfield (Joy), Barry Brasfield (Terry), Paul Brasfield (Carol) and Roger Brasfield (Debbie); 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery. Dr. Greg McFadden officiated the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Liberty United Methodist Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, PO Box 311, Ashland, MS 38603, attn: Stanley Childers.