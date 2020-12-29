Kathryn Nelle Young Gateley

Mrs. Kathryn Nelle Young Gateley, 79, passed away on December 21, 2020 in Milan, Tenn.

She was born on July 8, 1941 in Rives, Tenn. to the late Oakland Young and Wilma Harris Young.

Mrs. Gateley was a class of 1959 graduate of Humboldt High School. She loved to travel the world, where she lived abroad for many years in Saudi Arabia, and she loved to care for animals.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gateley was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gateley.

Survivors include her son, Larry Bushart Jr. (Leanne) of Cedar Grove, Tenn.; a sister, Delores Young of New Mexico; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Evan Bushart.

Visitation for Mrs. Gateway was held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home from 1 p.m. from 3 p.m.