Dovey Taylor

Funeral services for Mr. Dovey Taylor, 84, were held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial with military honors followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. All services followed the appropriate social distancing protocols, with face masks recommended, as set forth by the CDC and state of Tennessee.

Mr. Taylor, a retired senior chief petty officer in the US Navy, personnel manager for NCR, Cub Cadet and Aqua Glass, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Ann Lain Taylor of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Deborah Ann Sanders of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Douglas Wayne Taylor (Caroline) of Arkadelphia, Ark.; three brothers, Robert Taylor of Rowland Heights, Calif., Jackie Taylor of El Dorado, Ark. and Richard Taylor of Collins, Miss.; four grandchildren, Janice Donald, MaryBeth Buckingham, McKenna Taylor and Maddie Taylor; five great-granddaughters; and a great-grandson.