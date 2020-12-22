Wanda McCaig Flowers

Mrs. Wanda McCaig Flowers, 71, passed away December 13, 2020 after a short battle of cancer, with her family by her side.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Homer Eugene McCaig and Frances Hall Wilkerson.

Mrs. Flowers graduated from Humboldt High School in 1967. She retired in 2015 after 31 1/2 years with Southwest Tennessee Area of Aging and Disability. She loved her job, her employees and working with the elderly.

She leaves behind a family she loved, her husband, Richard Flowers; son, Rodney (Leigh Anne) Brown; grandson, Kurt (Leslie) Brown; siblings, Shirley Butler, Delores (Tony) Smith, Teresa Hunter, Bonnie Emerson, Joey McCaig, Homer McCaig, Jim McCaig; many nieces and nephews; and lots of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Southwest Tennessee Development District, Meals on Wheels Program, 102 East College, Jackson, TN 38301.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.