Shelia Lynn Haynes

Graveside services for Mrs. Shelia Lynn Haynes, 68, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the Rose Hill Cemetery with Tony Crossnoe officiating. Visitation was Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at the cemetery.

Mrs. Haynes, a former employee of Brown Shoe Company, Wilson Sporting Goods and the Milan Arsenal, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Errett Sanders Smith and Ruth Elizabeth Burress Smith; three sisters, Betty Ruth “Nanny” Smith, Annette Bridger and Mary Katherine “Kay” Hopper; and three brothers, Robert Sanders Smith, Ronnie Edwin Smith and Daniel Newton “Moochie” Smith.

Mrs. Haynes is survived by her husband, James “Jabo” Haynes of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Cathy “Diane” Haynes Reaves (Darrel) of Humboldt; a son, Derek Haynes (Cassie) of Milan, Tenn.; a step-son, Clifford Haynes (Misty) of Newbern, Tenn.; three sisters, Pat Davis, Joyce Church and Becky Pyron, all of Humboldt; a brother-in-law, Roger Hopper of Gadsden, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Alexia Paris, Macy Haynes and Neely Haynes; and four step-grandchildren.