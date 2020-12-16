Dyer Goodwill Committee finalizes plans for packing, distribution

By Brittney Thompson

The Dyer Goodwill Committee met Thursday night to finalize plans for the 2020 Goodwill food boxes and sunshine baskets event. The lists have been checked and double checked, the food has been ordered or donated, and pack out and delivery dates are upon us.

In serving our community through this effort, it is our goal to do so in a safe way to keep everyone healthy. Anyone is welcomed to help us with the packing and delivering. Masks and distancing are encouraged, and please stay home if you have the virus or are showing symptoms.

Please be aware that if you are receiving a box this year, we will not be able to take that into your home for you, but we will leave it at your door and make sure we see your smiling face before leaving. Hopefully next year, we will not have to be so distant.

Donations have been coming into the bank, and they are much appreciated. We are thankful to have enough left from last year to help. Next year, we hope to bring back a couple of the community events and fundraisers for this program. If you would still like to contribute, you may do so by sending your gift to Security Bank & Trust at the Dyer location, ATTN: Dyer Goodwill. Remember, every dollar collected goes directly toward the items needed for food boxes and sunshine baskets and easing a struggling family’s mind a bit at the holiday.

Contributions given this year include Dyer First Baptist Church, $100; Dyer First United Methodist Church, $100; and Joe & Deana’s Bypass Café, $100.

If you would like to join in this endeavor, the opportunity is here! Goodwill pack out is set for Saturday, Dec. 19 around 8 a.m. at the Dyer Fire Department. The committee will have items counted and directions shared so items are given fairly and individuals/families receive what they should.

Goodwill delivery will begin after directions and prayer are shared on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Dyer Fire Department. Again, thank you for all your assistance, donations, and prayers as we maneuver this long-running program safely amidst the pandemic.

Merry Christmas to you and yours!