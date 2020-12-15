Gary Lynn Mays

Funeral services for Mr. Gary Lynn Mays were held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Lee Cook officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery.

Mr. Mays, 65, passed away December 13, 2020, at his home in Trenton, Tenn.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to James Thomas Mays and Martha Ann Petty Mays.

Mr. Mays was retired from grocery retail.

He was preceded in death by his father; and sisters, Kathy Stoots and Tammy Tawater.

Mr. Mays is survived by his children, James “Bo” Thomas Mays and wife Brandy, Tonya Kirkwood, and Felicia Mitchell and husband Jason; mother, Martha Ann Mays; brother, Jimmy Mays and wife Sarah; sisters, Lisa Forsyth and husband Tom, and Sara Trimm; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.