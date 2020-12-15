Edna Opal Blankenship

Mrs. Edna Opal Blankenship, 81, of Humboldt, Tenn. passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Bells Nursing Home.

Mrs. Blankenship was born to the late Frank and Irma Tucker Foust on July 28, 1939, in Gibson, Tenn.

She was a member of Eldad Baptist Church. Mrs. Blankenship retired from D&L in Milan, Tenn.

Mrs. Blankenship is survived by her husband, Freddie Blankenship of Humboldt; sons, Stanley Gene Blankenship of Jackson, Tenn., David Grant Blankenship (Pam) of Trenton, Tenn. and Jeffrey Duane Blankenship (Lora) of Jackson; daughter, Rebecca Adkins (David) of Trenton; sister, Alma Mitchell (W.A.) of Medina, Tenn.; grandchildren, Derek Blankenship (Natalie) of Medina, Shawn Blankenship of Jackson, Katie Wilson (Paul) of St. Albans, Vt., Luke Adkins of Trenton, Garrett Blankenship of Jackson and Carter Blankenship of Jackson; great-grandchildren, Presley Blankenship, Tessa Blankenship, Avery Wilson and Caleb Wilson

Besides her parents, Mrs. Blankenship was preceded in death by her brothers, Harris Foust, Travis Foust, Raleigh Foust and Jerry Foust; and a sister, Annie Dorsett.

A private service for Mrs. Blankenship will be held for the family at the Eldad Baptist Church.

Memorials may be directed to Eldad Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 49 Eldad Rd, Trenton, TN 38382.